A 25-year-old Tulsa man is facing 20 counts of peeping tom charges after a customer at the Tulsa Hills Best Buy reported he recorded a video under her dress without her permission.
Jordy Masengi was charged with one count of peeping tom with photographic or electronic equipment Aug. 6 in Tulsa County District Court and 19 more counts Tuesday, according to online court records.
Officers interviewed Masengi at the Best Buy, his place of work, on July 31 after a customer reported the alleged crime and had spoken with management “who knew who she was talking about,” according to a police report.
Masengi signed a search waiver for his cellphone and GoPro camera, which allegedly revealed a video showing his multiple attempts to “stealthfully” slide the phone under the victim’s dress, the report states.
Masengi reportedly admitted to doing so for sexual gratification, and he also told officers he had recorded women clandestinely at other places with his phone and GoPro, according to the report. Masengi bonded out of jail Aug. 1 and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 22, according to court records. His next court date is Sept. 17.