Authorities announced Tuesday dozens of indictments and arrests of individuals accused of running a drug trafficking ring in Oklahoma.
The indictment alleges that the 29 people, between November 2016 and September, conspired together to traffic methamphetamine and heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Law enforcers, during the investigation, seized 30 pounds of meth and 5 pounds of heroin.
Authorities dubbed the investigation "Operation Pop Can."
"This investigation is yet another, where a contraband phone is smuggled into a DOC facility, and then utilized by an inmate to orchestrate criminal activity spanning across all three Oklahoma Federal Judicial Districts,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Scott. “The success in this case was a direct result of the collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies."
The indictment additionally alleges that several of the defendants transferred and attempted to transfer money outside of the U.S. "with the intent to promote the carrying on of a specified unlawful activity," specifically trafficking a controlled substance, according to a news release.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 of the 29 indicted individuals had been arrested, according to the news release. Several of the defendants were additionally indicted on complaints of international money laundering, money laundering conspiracy and distribution of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Authorities from multiple agencies worked conjointly across the local, county, state and federal levels.