One of two "persons of interest" sought after a Friday homicide in Bartlesville turned himself in late Saturday, police announced Sunday.
Dalton Scott Taylor, 23, was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday on a first-degree murder complaint.
Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck, 26, was shot in the abdomen about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street, according to a previous story.
Witnesses linked a white Chevrolet pickup to the shooting, and officers developed Taylor and Stoney Andrew Bowlin, 32, as persons of interest.
The pickup was found later that evening inside a garage in the 700 block of Southeast Sooner Park Drive, which was the site of a deadly shooting in May, according to previous reporting.
Police continued to search for Bowlin Sunday, the release stated.