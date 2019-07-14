Related content

One of two "persons of interest" sought after a Friday homicide in Bartlesville turned himself in late Saturday, police announced Sunday. 

Dalton Scott Taylor, 23, was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday on a first-degree murder complaint

Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck, 26, was shot in the abdomen about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street, according to a previous story. 

Witnesses linked a white Chevrolet pickup to the shooting, and officers developed Taylor and Stoney Andrew Bowlin, 32, as persons of interest. 

The pickup was found later that evening inside a garage in the 700 block of Southeast Sooner Park Drive, which was the site of a deadly shooting in May, according to previous reporting.  

Police continued to search for Bowlin Sunday, the release stated. 

