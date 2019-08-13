Tulsa homicide detectives are looking for a person of interest in connection with a July 17 triple-shooting that left two men dead outside a south Tulsa gym, they announced Tuesday.
Detectives released a picture of Alkila Nicole Gray, saying they want to question her in relation to the double-homicide.
Gray, 24, was last known to drive an early 2000s-model silver BMW, according to a news release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596 (COPS) 2677.
Malik Morgan, 18, and DeAunte McKnight, 25, died after the shooting, in which at least two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 7990 E. 51st St., before one car sped away.
Police released no suspect information at the time but said they believed that all parties involved knew each other.
Morgan and McKnight were the 38th and 39th homicide victims in Tulsa this year.
Since then, there have been five more, bringing the year's total number of homicides to 44 as of Tuesday evening.