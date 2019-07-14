Related content

Two 'persons of interest' named in Bartlesville homicide; vehicle spotted at scene of deadly shooting found

Two “persons of interest” sought after a Friday homicide in Bartlesville turned themselves in late Saturday and Sunday, police announced.

Dalton Scott Taylor, 23, was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday on a first-degree murder complaint.

Stoney Andrew Bowlin, 32, also turned himself in and was being questioned Sunday, police said

Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck, 26, was shot in the abdomen about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street, according to a previous story.

Witnesses linked a white Chevrolet pickup to the shooting, and officers developed Taylor Bowlin as persons of interest.

The pickup was found later that evening inside a garage in the 700 block of Southeast Sooner Park Drive, which was the site of a deadly shooting in May, according to previous reporting.

