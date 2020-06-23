Sheila Buck arrested

Tulsan Sheila Buck was one of six people arrested on Saturday during the campaign rally for President Donald Trump. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

A 74-year-old Texas photojournalist and former Vietnam combat medic, who was among the handful of people arrested prior to the Trump rally, claims Tulsa Police jailed him just for taking photos of others being arrested near the BOK Center.

Alan Pogue, 74, of Austin was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Saturday by Tulsa Police on a state misdemeanor complaint of obstruction, records show.

He was booked in the Tulsa Jail about 7:17 p.m. Saturday and released on $500 bond at 11:21 p.m. the same day.

The arrest report states: Pogue “followed officers into a restricted area of the Trump rally.”

“The subject was asked to leave the area and he refused stating that he was media. The subject was unable to provide proof of being with the media,” the police narrative states.

Pogue, meanwhile, has a different version of the events.

“They arrested me because they thought I might be sympathetic to these people as opposed to being against them or neutral or something,” Pogue said. “But in the meantime, I’m just doing my job. I’m a professional photojournalist.”

Pogue said he traveled from Austin, Texas, to Tulsa last weekend to take photos for The Texas Observer. Pogue owns the Texas Center for Documentary Photography and describes himself as a “social justice photographer.”

Texas Observer Editor-in-Chief Tristan Ahtone confirmed that Pogue was working for the magazine on a freelance basis at the time of his arrest.

Ahtone condemned the arrest of working journalists.

Pogue said he had already passed through the various security checkpoints and was eating inside the BOK Center when he heard from passersby that something was going on with police outside the arena.

Pogue said he exited the arena to look around.

“I ran down to the front and all I could see was three people being led across some grass by several city police,” Pogue said.

After catching up with them, Pogue said he took pictures of police loading the trio into the van.

At one point an officer told him to step back a “little bit”, which he said he did by taking “two giant steps backward.”

After loading the last of the three others into the van, Pogue said, “it was almost like in unison the police turned to me and said, ‘who are you.’”

Pogue said he identified himself, showed the wrist band indicating he had cleared security and told police for whom he was working.

He said police were skeptical about his response because he didn’t have media credentials that would clear him to work on the floor of the arena.

Pogue said he told police he wasn’t interested in getting on the floor of the arena and gave them his business card and provided a letter from the Texas Observer stating he was covering the event for the bimonthy magazine.

Police also asked him why he had a bulletproof vest and first-aid equipment with him in his camera bag, Pogue said.

Pogue said he told police he brought a bulletproof vest in case violence broke out. He said he was cleared through the checkpoints while wearing it and even discussed it with one gatekeeper.

He said he took it off later because it was hot and there clearly wasn’t a need for it because the rally and protesters were largely peaceful.

He said he carried the medical supplies because he was trained as a medic and wanted to have them in case he or someone else needed assistance.

“I’m for Black Lives Matters,” Pogue said. “I’m on that side of the political spectrum.

“And so, since I was an obviously well-known social justice photographer that made me a very suspicious character,” Pogue said.

Pogue said he has a July 10 arraignment date, but he indicated he would likely have to seek a continuance because he has another event he has to attend that week.

Tulsa Police spokespersons did not return multiple calls Monday and Tuesday seeking comment.

In addition to Pogue, Tulsan Sheila Buck - a Catholic school teacher - also was arrested and charged with obstruction. As previously reported, Buck was arrested after she refused to leave the premises, for which she had a ticket, as she prayed peacefully wearing an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt. Trump campaign officials requested her removal. 

Others arrested on obstruction and related charges during the Trump rally include:

Johnathan Thomas Engle, of Texas; Phillip Lee Rufkahr, Missouri; Thomas E. Raymond, Springfield, Ill.; and Alex Scott of Norman.

All five, including Pogue, have been released after posting bond, according to jail records.

Arrest records show Engle was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Saturday on an obstruction complaint after he managed to strap himself to a flagpole in the 200 block of South Denver.

Police cut Engle down from the flagpole, which was flying a state of Oklahoma flag at the time, after he ignored officers’ commands to come down.

Scott, according to a report in The Oklahoman, was arrested about the same time after climbing a flagpole near the BOK Center using similar climbing gear. 

The 26-year-old Scott is a city councilor in Norman and a Democratic candidate for state Senate.

It was unclear if Scott and Engle were on the same flagpole.

Rufkahr was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fourth Street on an obstruction complaint, records show. The arresting Tulsa Police officer said officers were working the “skirmish line” to clear the road and access to a Trump rally entry gate when Rufkahr was ordered to “stop loitering and exit the area.”

Rufkahr was arrested after ignoring multiple commands to leave the area, according to his arrest report.

Raymond was jailed on an obstruction complaint, in addition to complaints of resisting arrest and assault and battery upon a police officer, the latter a felony.

Raymond’s jail booking report indicates he was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Denver Avenue after he refused to get out of the street when ordered by police.

The report states Raymond was asked multiple times to “get off the street like everyone else did…” As officers approached Raymond, the report states Raymond was on both knees with his hands above his head in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

The report states Raymond was then placed in handcuffs when he refused to leave the street. TPD claims Raymond tried to pull away from officers and straightened his legs when they tried to take him to a squad car.

“We were unable to get Thomas into the back of my patrol car without causing him physical harm so I called for a PTV (prisoner transport van),” according to the arrest report.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived with the transport van, but Raymond continued to resist being placed in the vehicle, kicking both the arresting officer and an OHP trooper, the latter of which declined to press charges as a victim, according to the report.

Raymond was eventually placed in the van and transported to the Tulsa Jail, where officers from TPD, OHP and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were required to extract him and take him to the jail because he refused to cooperate, according to the report.

FEATURED VIDEO

FEATURED GALLERY