A woman charged as an accomplice in a March homicide has pleaded guilty in the case ahead of her co-defendant's jury trial.
Sheila “Pikachu” Sierra, 37, pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of being an accessory to the murder of Jacob Lee Williams on March 13. He was 41.
She was sentenced to eight years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to run concurrently with a one-year sentence from a 2018 meth-possession conviction.
Sierra was charged after she reportedly removed the SIM card from Williams’ phone after he had been shot so he could not call for help.
Prosecutors charged Sierra about two weeks after the shooting, and she was found April 1 after police received an anonymous tip. Officers found her wearing a wig and hiding under a trash pile in a garage in the 500 block of North Maplewood Avenue.
Her co-defendant, Michael Bowen, 26, has a jury trial scheduled to start April 20.