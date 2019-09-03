MitchellCarter.jpg

Tulsa Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a homicide suspect about a week after he reportedly killed a man in north Tulsa. 

Mitchell Carter, 29, was arrested on complaints of murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in the Aug. 25 shooting of Elijah Lindsey, according to a news release.  

Lindsey, 39, died in a hospital days after he was shot in what police originally described as a home invasion in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street. Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Tuesday that Carter had gone to the home with the intent to intimidate and assault Lindsey.  

Carter had not been booked into the Tulsa County jail as of 11:30 a.m., according to online records. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019.

