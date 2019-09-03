MitchellCarter.jpg

Carter

Related content

Saturday shooting victim dies; police seeking information in homicide

Man shot in the head during home invasion in north Tulsa, police say

A homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday, about a week after the victim was killed in north Tulsa.

Michael Antonio Carter, 29, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 25 shooting of Elijah Lindsey on complaints of murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to a news release.

Lindsey, 39, died in a hospital days after he was shot in what police originally described as a home invasion in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street.

Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Tuesday that Carter and Lindsey didn’t necessarily know each other but knew of each other.

Carter had confronted Lindsey at the home when the two got into an altercation that ended with Lindsey’s being shot once while being pistol-whipped, Watkins said.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses to piece together the circumstances, he said.

Carter, who also goes by Mitchell Carter, is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail, according to online records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you