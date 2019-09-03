A homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday, about a week after the victim was killed in north Tulsa.
Michael Antonio Carter, 29, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 25 shooting of Elijah Lindsey on complaints of murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to a news release.
Lindsey, 39, died in a hospital days after he was shot in what police originally described as a home invasion in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Tuesday that Carter and Lindsey didn’t necessarily know each other but knew of each other.
Carter had confronted Lindsey at the home when the two got into an altercation that ended with Lindsey’s being shot once while being pistol-whipped, Watkins said.
Investigators are still interviewing witnesses to piece together the circumstances, he said.
Carter, who also goes by Mitchell Carter, is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail, according to online records.