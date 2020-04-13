The Tulsa Police Department said Monday it is looking for witnesses after finding a 40-year-old man who was stabbed to death Sunday at a north Tulsa residence.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release that officers responded to a call just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of North Birmingham Place, where they found Jimmy Johnson dead of a stab wound to his chest. Watkins said detectives learned Johnson had been involved in an altercation with another man, which they said led to the stabbing. The reason for the altercation was not clear as of Monday morning.
Detectives are looking for the unidentified suspect as well as witnesses who left the scene after the incident, Watkins said.
Johnson's death is Tulsa's 18th homicide of 2020.