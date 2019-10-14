Police on Monday identified the man who died last week after being shot at a southeast Tulsa apartment complex late Thursday.
Benjamin Montgomery had just turned 22 when he was shot in the torso around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road. The shooter and an accomplice fled in what was described only as a silver car.
Two people reportedly assaulted Montgomery during a robbery and then followed him to an apartment, demanding money from him, Tulsa Police Capt. Kimberly Lee said.
A party was going on in the apartment unit when the victim and the robbers arrived, Lee said Thursday night. Another altercation ensued, resulting in the robbers’ firing multiple shots, police said.
Another person was hit in the head during the altercation. Officers said Friday that the second person’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Montgomery's death was Tulsa’s 50th homicide in 2019.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Featured video