Stillwater Police on Wednesday identified the 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a man three days prior.
Coryon Maryell Leray Thomas was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, or in the alternative first-degree manslaughter, in the Sunday morning death of 26-year-old Mandrale Alexander Henry, according to court documents.
Thomas was living with his father's ex-girlfriend and her children at the time, and Henry was the woman's boyfriend, police said.
The woman called 911 about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, frantically saying her stepson had shot her boyfriend at their home in the 4100 block of West Westbrook Avenue, according to the release.
Thomas stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered a shotgun from the scene.
Thomas's initial court date has not yet been assigned, according to online court records.