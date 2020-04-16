Authorities are looking for information about the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in north Tulsa early Tuesday.
Kimberly Hopkins died after being shot around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Quincy Avenue, Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release on Thursday. The address Watkins provided is in the area of the Seminole/Whitlow Townhomes.
Watkins said a second person remains hospitalized with injuries from the shooting but did not provide the person's name or information on their medical condition. Police have not said what they believe led to the shooting, nor have they publicly identified a person of interest or suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).