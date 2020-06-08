The Tulsa Police Department has identified both individuals involved in a fatal double shooting at a local gun range.
Police say Christopher Washington, 29, shot and killed Mitchell Bab, 24, before shooting himself at the 2A Shooting Center, 4616 E. Admiral Place, on Friday afternoon.
Washington remained in critical condition Monday and was not expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
The two men reportedly knew each other and met up at the shooting range when an altercation occurred. Police and witness accounts indicated Washington shot Bab in the back and then immediately turned the gun on himself.
Both were taken to the hospital, where Bab was pronounced dead. No charges had been filed as of Monday evening.