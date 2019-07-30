Tulsa police identified the woman who was left dead in a hospital parking lot, as well as a man they are seeking in connection to her murder.
Investigators identified the woman as Mary Sue Loving, 49, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department. Police are seeking Illie Len Roach, 50, for alleged involvement in her death.
Police responded to the hospital, 744 W. Ninth St., after medical personnel found the victim near the emergency entrance before 3 a.m. Monday. The woman had been shot and dumped at the hospital.
An unknown driver pulled through the emergency entrance and left the woman there.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Roach on Tuesday with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
