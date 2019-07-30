Tulsa police on Tuesday identified the woman whose body was found wrapped in sheets and a blanket in a hospital parking lot early Monday and named a man they are seeking in connection with her death.
Investigators identified the woman as Mary Sue Loving, 49, also known as Mary Sue Deweese and Mary Sue Roach, according to a probable cause affidavit, and said they are looking for Illie Len Roach, 50.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Roach on Tuesday with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
A security guard at the Oklahoma State University Medical Center, 744 W. Ninth St., discovered Loving’s body in the parking lot south of the ER entrance before 3 a.m. Monday, the affidavit states.
During his nightly rounds, the guard noticed a man standing near a car holding a blanket with a pile “of something” at his feet, but he told police he thought nothing of it because people often carry blankets when they arrive at the hospital.
On his next round, the man and car were gone, but the items remained. He discovered Loving’s body and paged the ER staff, who pronounced Loving dead, according to the affidavit.
Loving had been shot in the neck, and detectives found a history of domestic violence with Roach, a convicted felon who listed Loving as his wife and emergency contact during a past arrest, according to the affidavit.
Detectives found blood on the front porch of Roach’s house in the 2400 block of East 27th Street North, and a search warrant revealed more blood inside the living room. A bed was missing its sheets and blankets save for a pillow case that had the same pattern as the sheets that held Loving’s body, the affidavit states.
Witnesses told police that Loving and Roach had an “on-again-off-again relationship” and that Loving had said she was going to Roach’s house when she left a friend’s house about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Another witness identified Roach’s car as the one seen in the hospital’s surveillance video of the parking lot.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.