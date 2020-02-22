Tulsa police are investigating a pair of Friday night shootings investigators say are possibly related.
Officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. to Riverview Park apartments, 2212 S. Jackson Ave. in response to a call that a person had been wounded. There, police and emergency responders discovered that a man in his 20s had been shot in the head, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
The unidentified victim was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in what was described as critical condition, the release said. About 30 minutes after the initial shooting call, a man showed up at a nearby hospital featuring a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Police detectives have indicated the shootings were related.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
