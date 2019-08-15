A man is in critical condition after being stabbed once in the back at an apartment building in the 100 block of North Utica Avenue on Thursday.
Tulsa police responded about 12:20 p.m. Thursday to a possible shooting at the corner of Archer Street and Utica Avenue. The victim, an adult male bleeding from his back, was transported to the hospital and later found to have been stabbed.
The victim reportedly made his way to a group of people working south of the building, where he was treated on the back of a parked trailer. Officers went into the building with guns drawn to clear the building.
A police K9 searched the area, but officers had no immediate suspect information to release. Four people, three men and one woman, were taken to detective division for questioning.