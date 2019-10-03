Police are investigating after a south Broken Arrow home was burglarized Thursday morning. 

Police said the door of a home in the 6600 block of South Birch Avenue was kicked in and several gunshots were fired within the house about 5 a.m. 

Officer Chris Walker said two people were inside the home, but no injuries were reported. 

Police do not yet have suspect information to release, but Walker said there's no danger to the public. 

Detectives and crime scene investigators remained on scene as of 11:40 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

