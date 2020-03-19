A woman was shot in the back once late Wednesday evening in a north Tulsa neighborhood.
Emergency responders transported her to a hospital with what police said were not life-threatening injuries, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Police were called about 9:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Fulton Avenue, where officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back. Police said the woman refused to provide a statement to officers on scene or detectives at the hospital.
Witness accounts were varied, and officers were unable to locate a crime scene.
