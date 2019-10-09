Rescue

Police are investigating the death of a man injured in a fight outside an east Tulsa nightclub as a homicide, detectives announced Wednesday. 

Thomas Hurley, 34, was injured in an altercation outside Rodeo Nightclub, 9379 E. 46th St., about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and taken to a hospital. 

Detectives say Hurley was punched once, causing his head to hit the pavement. He died Tuesday. 

Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said detectives were notified of the assault Monday, and they are attempting to locate the suspect in the assault as well as witnesses.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Hurley's death is the 49th homicide Tulsa police have investigated this year. 

