Tulsa police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and a woman attacked in a northeast Tulsa neighborhood.
About 6 p.m. police responded to a 911 call that someone had been shot in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street. While at the scene, detectives found a wounded man and woman who sustained injuries after she was apparently pistol whipped.
A person on a bicycle and a man in a truck were reportedly seen fleeing from a residence where the shooting occurred, police said.
