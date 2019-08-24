Fatal Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and a woman attacked in a northeast Tulsa neighborhood. 

About 6 p.m. police responded to a 911 call that someone had been shot in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street. While at the scene, detectives found a wounded man and woman who sustained injuries after she was apparently pistol whipped. 

A person on a bicycle and a man in a truck were reportedly seen fleeing from a residence where the shooting occurred, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for the latest details. 

