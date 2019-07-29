Authorities on Monday identified the man who was found shot to death inside a south Tulsa apartment this weekend.
Michael Binder, 53, was found dead in an apartment at the Cascades Apartment complex, 1812 E. 71st Place, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Binder had been shot one time.
Police were notified about 12:15 p.m. Saturday that someone “needed help,” and a woman was then seen running from an apartment, police reported previously. A man might have been seen leaving with the woman, police said. However, further details have not been released.
Anyone with information about the homicide may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.