2019-08-15

Tulsa police released a picture Wednesday of the man wanted in connection with the mid-June robbery of a lemonade stand.

Henry Willis Cozart III, 24, was charged in late July with second-degree robbery on an allegation that he stole money from children who had set up a lemonade stand in north Tulsa. He has yet to be arrested.

Cozart is described as a 5-foot-9-inch, 200-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. After the robbery occurred June 18, witnesses told police the robber was driving a gold SUV with a Cherokee Nation tag and black wheels with a spare tire on the front right wheel.

Anyone with information about Cozart’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

If arrested, he will be held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019.

