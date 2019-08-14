Tulsa police released a picture Wednesday of the man wanted in connection with the mid-June robbery of a lemonade stand.
Henry Willis Cozart III, 24, was charged in late July with second-degree robbery on an allegation that he stole money from children who had set up a lemonade stand in north Tulsa. He has yet to be arrested.
Cozart is described as a 5-foot-9-inch, 200-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. After the robbery occurred June 18, witnesses told police the robber was driving a gold SUV with a Cherokee Nation tag and black wheels with a spare tire on the front right wheel.
Anyone with information about Cozart’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).
If arrested, he will be held in lieu of $25,000 bail.