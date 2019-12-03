Police are searching for an alleged shooter after a truck crashed into a tree at a south Tulsa country club Monday evening.
The driver of the truck told police he and his three occupants were shot at several times before he rammed his truck into the shooter's vehicle, lost control and struck a tree near the club house of MeadowBrook Country Club, 9300 E. 81st Street.
One victim told police he had earlier been approached by several people at his home near the club, and a fight "somehow" took the group onto the club's property, a news release states. The victims were shot at as they sat in the truck, according to the release, and they called police about 7 p.m.
The suspect vehicle carried at least one person known by a victim, and he's thought to be an 18-year-old Jenks High School student, the release states.
