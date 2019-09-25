Police are seeking two female suspects following reports from a man who said he was robbed early Wednesday after giving a ride to women he met at a casino.
Just after midnight, officers responded to the call at the Fiesta Apartments, 3616 E. Second St., and found the victim who stated he was robbed by a mixed-race female. The man stated he was at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa when he met two women, one of which inquired about gas money.
The victim told police he took the women to his residence, and once there one of the women asked for a ride to another residence "because she forgot to turn off her stove," according to a news release.
Police said the victim reported that one of the females produced a knife at the Fiesta Apartments parking lot, grabbed his genitals and held the knife to his stomach. The man said the woman fled on food after he relinquished some of his possessions.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 918-596-COPS, emailing crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org or visiting tulsacrimestoppers.org.