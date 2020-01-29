Amazon van

An Amazon van loaded with packages is displayed at a media event in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press file

Tulsa police are looking for information about the theft of an Amazon delivery van in east Tulsa after the vehicle was discovered later with its load of packages cleaned out.

A driver in a branded Amazon Prime van got out to make a delivery at 6704 E. Admiral Place shortly after noon Tuesday, police said. Another vehicle drove up within seconds, and its passenger got in the van and drove away.

The van was tracked through Amazon GPS to an area near 11th Street and Memorial Drive, but a search there was unsuccessful. When officers responded to an updated location in the 8000 block of East 17th Street, the van was found abandoned and empty on the east side of Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Police didn’t know how many packages were in the van when it was stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and refer to case number 2020-005524.

— From staff reports