An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Sand Springs man accused of stealing from a downtown Tulsa home improvement store four times in three months.
Police allege in a probable cause affidavit filed along with shoplifting charges Monday that Marcus Curtis Jefferson made off with more than $2,000 worth of items from the Home Depot at 901 S. Elgin Ave. in four larcenies between Jan. 11 and March 12.
In each theft, Jefferson, 35, grabbed items such as tool kits and saws and ran out of the store, the affidavit alleges.
Only in the fourth larceny did an unknown customer intervene, knocking a circular saw kit and grinder from Jefferson's hands before he made it out the doors with one other item, according to the affidavit.
Jefferson is also accused of using the same method to steal a five-pack of ribeye steaks from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4404 S. Peoria Ave, the affidavit states.
Although some of the items were recovered, the total cost of those taken comes to $2,270, according to the affidavit.
Jefferson has been convicted of multiple drug-related felonies and charged with more than 40 traffic offenses and misdemeanors in Tulsa County since 2005, and he is currently serving a suspended sentence, according to online Department of Corrections and court records.
If arrested, his bail will be $1,000.