Police are investigating after a man's body was found along a road in north Tulsa early Monday.
Cpl. JD Curran said based on the man's injuries and the debris surrounding his body, it appears he was struck by a car.
Another driver reported the body to police about 3:30 a.m. after seeing it in the southbound lanes of Peoria Avenue near Ute Street, Curran said.
Curran said the man did not have an ID on him, and his body was turned over to the medical examiner.
Police have no suspect information.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).