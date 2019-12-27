An additional charge is being sought after a shipment of 10 pounds of methamphetamine was seized while a man previously arrested on drug trafficking complaints was in the Tulsa County jail.
Investigators are asking that a charge of aggravated trafficking be filed against Wesley Stonebarger, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
After Stonebarger was arrested last week, authorities intercepted several packages that had been shipped to a home where he was staying.
The packages contained 10 pounds of meth “that would have been sold across the Tulsa County area,” a Sheriff’s Office news release states.
Stonebarger, 36, was arrested Dec. 20 on allegations that he trafficked meth and fentanyl. Police reported buying about 42 grams and 22 grams of the drugs, respectively, from him during uncover purchases.
He was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in the 4600 block of North Garnett Road.
Stonebarger was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of trafficking a controlled substance and single counts of eluding, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of a controlled substance without a tax stamp, according to jail records. He remains held without bail.
The investigation was a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the sheriff’s offices for Tulsa and Wagoner counties.