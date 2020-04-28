Two inmates allegedly stabbed a prison guard Saturday at a Hominy correctional facility.
The guard was treated and released from a nearby hospital, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release.
Two inmates, Jerry Clemons, 37, and Noah Delana, 25, allegedly stabbed a correctional officer on Saturday at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
Prison officials transferred Clemons and Delana to Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester after the alleged assault. Clemons is serving a 55-year sentence for, among other convictions, first-degree murder.
Delana is serving 20 years for several convictions, including robbery with a dangerous weapon.
DOC officials are investigating the assault and will present a case to the district attorney's office for consideration of charges.