Chuck Jordan grew up fast — not in a negative sense — dodging seemingly constant mortar fire and missiles with his aviation unit in Vietnam at age 17 and again during the Tet Offensive at 20.
Not that Jordan was an undisciplined youth, but the war overseas injected him with immediate doses of reality and responsibility. He learned the importance of serving as a cog in a greater wheel.
He left the Navy after his two tours certain of what he wanted to do: serve the community.
Jordan is wrapping up a 50-year career in law enforcement Feb. 1, of which the last 10 years were as Tulsa’s police chief. Traveling and spending time with his grandkids and daughter are on his itinerary. He said he won’t necessarily miss the late-night texts, but he will wake up feeling oddly uninformed.
“I could not have had a greater honor than to serve this community as a police officer and supervisor and police chief,” Jordan said. “This is a wonderful community; this is a wonderful police department. I have said this time and time again, I’m the luckiest chief in the United States.”
The 72-year-old sat down with the Tulsa World recently for a Q&A.
You spent 32 years as a rank-and-file officer at the Tulsa Police Department and another 10 years as its police chief. In between was time in Kosovo commanding civilian officers and serving as a captain in the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. What are some of your best moments or memories?
“Each of those positions have some good memories. Without a doubt, the best job I ever had was probably being a street crime sergeant here in the Tulsa Police Department. I’ve worked with some fantastic people and we set our own mission, which was serial crime. And it was a really good time. We enjoyed it, and we were very successful.”
Which accomplishments or initiatives are you most proud of?
“I’ve said this before: I’m very, very proud of the Good Friday shooters investigation and the work that the officers did to get them into custody. It was a real group effort. Everybody came forward. Everybody was outraged this kind of hate crime could happen, and it made me very proud to be chief of this department.
“As far as an officer, I did a lot of undercover work. I got to go undercover and drive an armed robber to an armed robbery, which for me was pretty cool. I liked that a lot. I had three or four rape cases, and those are always very satisfying (to solve) because of the trauma the victims go through. We had several serial rapists in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. I headed up four task forces on different serial rapists.”
What regrets do you harbor as chief?
“You always wonder if you could do better. I have no real regrets. If I have any regret at all, it’s I wish that we could establish a good working relationship with the northside community faster. I think that’s something that’s always going to eat at me a little bit — the fact that we’re not able to find a common ground as quickly as we should be able to.”
What would you do differently as chief?
“I was limited so much by the number of officers we had. We laid off 125 officers on my first day on the job. We were in the middle of a corruption scandal. I was really limited in what I could do in the way of proactive, community policing. We barely had enough people to answer calls. I wish we had enough people that we could have begun engaging our community faster in community policing. But until we got the extra tax money, we weren’t able to do that. We can now.”
What have you been told you’ve done wrong?
“It depends on who you’re talking to. The union hasn’t always agreed with my punishment. In fact they don’t agree with any of them, but that’s what the union does and so that’s OK. I think it’s going to be a mixed bag of how the community thinks I’m doing. I think with some of our racial strife that we’re having right now in the city, I think an unfair amount of it is placed on the police department, first. I’m not sure the police department is the one to solve all of the problems to solve.
“I probably would try a different tact moving forward with the community. It’s hard to identify leadership. There’s elected leadership, but then there’s a lot of informal leadership and they fight with each other. So it’s hard to identify leadership and keep it on an even keel in the entire community. I probably didn’t do that as good as I would liked to have, let’s put it that way.”
Your father was an Indiana state trooper and later a federal agent. What role did he play or effects he imparted in you such that you yourself went into law enforcement?
“I always admired him. Growing up as a little boy I wanted to be a police officer. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do when I was in the Navy; but when I came back, I was pretty sure I knew what I wanted to do. I wanted to try to make a difference in our community.”
Your mother was an artist. In what ways did she influence you?
“When dad was a federal agent we lived in Chicago, so we had access to all kinds of art museums and just quality museums all over that city. My mom made sure that I went to them, got to see things and appreciated art, appreciated culture.”
You were an original member of TPD’s SWAT team in 1978. You designed and supervised a Tactical Response Squad in 1991 — a specific patrol to combat armed robberies. From 1993 until your first retirement in 2001, you were in charge of operations targeting drug and serial offenders. What did you learn or take away from those roles?
“I was very lucky. I caught an armed robber my first day on the job. That’s significant because I knew I could do it. And I always went into every crime spree or bunch of series of crimes, I always went about it with the attitude that we can catch this guy or these guys. And we did.
“I was never a great sergeant, but I was a really good recruiter, and I surrounded myself with some phenomenal people that made the department look good and always made us successful.”
The day you became interim police chief on Jan. 22, 2010, there were 125 police officers laid off. And there was an ongoing federal corruption investigation that led to several indictments. What were you thinking?
“That’s a real good question. I’ve been asked that before and I’ve asked myself that. No, this is the police department I grew up in. I knew the corruption was not systemic and not tolerated at our police department. To me it was worth sticking with it and showing our public this is not what we’re about and moving us forward.”
Five black citizens were shot April 6, 2012, in north Tulsa and three of them died in the hate crime known as the Good Friday shootings. A joint task force of 30 investigators arrested the two white perpetrators two days later. What were the inside machinations that allowed for such a quick resolution to a volatile and dangerous situation?
“Always it’s about how you’re driven, it’s about how motivated people are to get the job done. My police department was absolutely motivated to catch these guys. They thought this is not what we wanted Tulsa to be known as — a racist city where we commit hate crimes and kill people. It was amazing determination to see our officers go out there — there was no doubt in their minds they were going to get them, and they did.”
On Sept. 21, 2013, you apologized for the inaction of police during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and officers‘ failure to protect people. What prompted you to do so?
“I asked varied people of color around the community why we were having such a hard time recruiting from our African American community. And many times it was because it related back to the Race Massacre. And I’m thinking, ‘That was 100 years ago, why?’ And people told me, ‘Hey, my grandparents told me this happened on this corner.’
“These stories have been passed down, and one of the biggest stories that was passed down was that police did not protect people and sometimes participated in the wrongdoing.
“I talked to several people in the African American community that are well studied in the area of the Race Massacre. There were some cops that did a great job, that saved people’s lives and hid people and did what we would expect police officers to do. The vast majority and the chief did not.
“I looked back historically and no one had ever said, ‘We didn’t do our job.’ I can’t speak for mayors or the rest of city government, but I think it was time for somebody to say our police department didn’t do their job, and we would never do that again.”
Jordan declined to discuss the killing of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Betty Shelby, a white officer, on Sept. 16, 2016. Jordan cited his reason as ongoing litigation.
Other major cities rioted after controversial police killings. Tulsa, with its unique but also similar history, hasn’t. Though, no doubt tensions have been high. How do you feel you have confronted or tackled the issue of race and policing in Tulsa?
“I think as head-on as possible. Part of the problem is overcoming false narratives on both sides of the issue. I don’t want to win the argument. I want us to move forward. A lot of people just want to win the argument, and a lot of people don’t want reconciliation. They want retribution.
“You’ve got to just remember that all of the people out there who aren’t loud voices and do want reconciliation, that are concerned about policing in Tulsa with valid concerns, those are people we’ve got to listen to. And that doesn’t mean I ignore the other people. I’m just gonna say you’ve got to listen to the argument regardless of whether you like what’s being said or not, because there’s going to be valid points in there.”
What is the most prominent challenge facing TPD as the next decade begins?
“Probably violent crime. People shooting each other; people stabbing each other; people beating each other with bludgeons. Just violent crime in general, including domestic. I think that’s a challenge that we have in Oklahoma that no one can really explain why we have such a high rate of domestic violence in the state, but we do compared to the rest of the country.
“We’ve made a lot of huge advances, but it’s still a problem for us. If you look at our murder rate, it’s not particularly high, but it’s very random and violent. It’s not gangs for the most part, we can’t relate it all to gangs or drugs.
“It’s really random. Sometimes it’s a dope deal gone sour, other times it’s just two people arguing with each other in a house. And it’s not all firearms; it’s literally everything.”
What advice do you have for the person who inherits your seat in the chief’s office?
“My recommendation would be to don’t believe your own press. Because if you do, you’re going to either feel like you’re a total failure one day or a total success the next day, and neither one may be deserved. Just do your job and just keep moving forward.”
