A QuikTrip security guard shot and wounded a man after a disturbance spilled out of the store near downtown and into the parking lot. 

Police responded about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the QuikTrip at 1443 S. Denver Ave. in response to a shooting after a guard reportedly shot James Middlestadt in the groin. 

The guard, who was not arrested, reportedly told police Middlestadt swung what appeared to be a large wooden club, later identified as a didgeridoo, at him as the altercation spilled out the south side of the store.

A witness reportedly told officers Middlestadt had a knife but had it handed off to a homeless person before police arrived. The guard told officers he fired two or three shots, and officers found two shell casings at the scene, according to a news release.

Surveillance video recovered from the store reportedly appeared to corroborate the guard's account of the incident. 

Stetson Payne

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

