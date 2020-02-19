Human remains found at Lake Eufaula two years ago were those of a McAlester woman who had disappeared more than a year earlier, authorities said Wednesday.
A rabbit hunter found the remains in February 2018 near the Cardinal Point Recreational Area of Lake Eufaula, about 12 miles northeast of McAlester. The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation that the remains were those of Holly Cantrell, 40, said Sheriff Chris Morris.
Authorities initially suspected that the remains were Cantrell’s but did not receive confirmation until this week.
“We’re going to work (the case) with McAlester P.D., see if we can make an arrest,” Morris said.
The McAlester Police Department was the lead agency on Cantrell’s missing person case. She was reported missing in January 2017. She reportedly left the local hospital where she worked for a lunch break and did not return.
About a month later, a hunter found her purse in the recreation area. Another hunter found her remains a little more than a year after her disappearance within two miles of where her purse was found.
She reportedly was last seen wearing green scrubs. What appeared to be some kind of green clothing was found along with the remains, authorities said.
Cantrell’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The case was featured on an episode of “Disappeared” on Investigation Discovery.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that the case remains unidentified and is pending.