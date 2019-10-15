Tulsa County prosecutors charged an area school superintendent Tuesday on allegations that he solicited prostitution in the Tulsa metro area.
Prosecutors charged Kenneth Beams, superintendent of Ripley Public Schools in Payne County, with one misdemeanor account of engaging in prostitution, according to court records. Beams was arrested Friday on the allegation and was released from the Tulsa County jail on bond early Saturday.
Court documents state that Kacey Williamson, who was a sixth-grade teacher at Ripley Public Schools, identified Beams as a person “known to solicit” paid sex in the Tulsa area. Williamson is no longer listed as a teacher on the Ripley Public Schools website.
Williamson was among at least eight people charged Thursday in a collaborative investigation called “Operation Velvet Fury.” Authorities allege that she moderated an online community used to connect women engaging in prostitution with clients.
Williamson and seven co-defendants were charged in Tulsa County District Court with racketeering, pandering, using computers to violate state law, having proceeds from violating state law and conspiracy, court records show.
Beams is scheduled for a court appearance Nov. 1. Williamson is scheduled for a Nov. 25 preliminary hearing.