Broken Arrow police arrested a woman Wednesday on allegations she assaulted a man and shot his car in an apparent road rage fit.
Police arrested Stephanie Ann Manning, 29, of Broken Arrow, on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, according to jail records.
The victim and Manning had been involved in a collision May 20 near the Aspen Avenue and Kenosha Street intersection, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.
"The victim reported he attempted to exchange information with Manning, but Manning instead produced a baseball bat and hit him and his vehicle with the bat," police state in the release.
Manning allegedly then backed her vehicle into the victim's, fled and returned with a handgun. Police allege she shot the victim's vehicle twice.
Responding officers found two .45-caliber shell casings, recovered a handgun of matching caliber and stated that the victim's injuries were consistent with strikes from a baseball bat, according to the release.
Manning is being held in Tulsa County jail on a $20,000 bond.
In a 2018 case, Manning pleaded guilty and was convicted of assaulting a police officer. While incarcerated in 2016, Manning was convicted of felony charges related to bodily-fluid assaults on jailers.