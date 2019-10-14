A security guard at an east Tulsa convenience store was injured late Sunday afternoon during a robbery in which a man reportedly stole an entire cash register.
Before 5 p.m., a man carrying an ax handle demanded employees at Kum and Go, 7675 E. 51st St., give him money from a cash register, according to a Tulsa police news release.
The man was angry and jumped the counter to hurry the employees along before swinging the ax handle, breaking objects inside the store.
A security guard attempted to use pepper spray on the suspect, but the man allegedly hit the guard with the ax handle, injuring her arm, according to the release.
The robber then went behind the counter and hit the cash register with the ax handle, trying to open it, the release states.
When that failed, the robber reportedly grabbed the whole register and ran off. He was last seen running north from the store carrying the register into an apartment complex.
The security guard was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers flooded the area but were unable to locate the robber, according to the release.
He was described as a 6-foot black man, age 20-23, with 1-inch-long "poofy" hair, the release states. He was wearing black basketball shorts with white stripes and a white shirt at the time, according to the release.
Anyone with information may contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.