Authorities allege a Rogers County man molested three girls during a span of two years while training them in rodeo events.
Rogers County deputies arrested Roy Neil Shoop, 55, on Wednesday on six complaints of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16 and two complaints of rape by instrumentation, according to court documents.
Shoop, who is reportedly the Cowboy Gatherin' Church pastor, allegedly inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One victim told authorities that Shoop would inappropriately touch her while he was instructing her on horse riding and while she was at his Inola, Oklahoma, residence, according to the affidavit.
"These events took place while (the victim) was staying at the Shoop's residence where she was being instructed on barrel racing with her new horse her father had purchased from Roy and Diana Shoop," investigators state in the affidavit.
The other two victims reported similar accounts. Each reported going to Shoop's residence for horse riding or rodeo-related lessons when the alleged abuse occurred.
One victim reported that abuse occurred in October 2018. Another victim reported that abuse occurred between April 2018 and April 2019, and the third victim reported abuse occurred in January.
Investigators state in the affidavit that the victims were unrelated to one another.
Deputies arrested Shoop on Wednesday. He was booked into Rogers County jail on the charges and subsequently posted a $300,000 bond.