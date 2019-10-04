A Romanian national with 23 aliases has been arrested in connection with a bank ATM shimming operation that resulted in over 100 Oklahomans losing a combined $100,000 through fraudulent charges and withdrawals.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Iancu Ovidiu Florea following a U.S. Secret Service investigation into ATM skimming at Tinker Federal Credit Union branch locations in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City area.
A federal criminal complaint issued Thursday accuses Florea, who was also wanted internationally, of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and aggravated identity theft.
Investigators believe Florea’s real name is Iancu Jianu, a 51-year-old Romanian who recently had been traveling the U.S. on a stolen Belgian passport, according to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint and arrest warrant.
Jianu was identified by investigators as one of three people seen on surveillance cameras installing and removing shimming devices and pinhole cameras on four Tinker Federal Credit Union branch ATMs between July 21 and Aug. 3.
One of the devices used to steal debit card information was installed at a Tinker credit union branch located at 8920 E 61st St., records show.
The affidavit describes a shimmer as an electronic device that is secretly installed on ATMs to capture customer account data when their cards are inserted into the ATM.
Pinhole cameras are installed covertly on ATMs to capture the card personal identification numbers as they are entered by customers, according to the affidavit.
Customer account data and PINs are collected later by the installers who use the information to conduct illegal account transactions, typically cash withdrawals at remote ATM locations.
A task force was formed Aug. 5, to investigate the illegal Tinker ATM transactions after a shimmer was discovered on an ATM at the credit union’s Yukon branch, according to the affidavit.
Shimmers and pinhole cameras were also discovered over the next two days at Tinker Credit Union branch locations in south Oklahoma city, Moore and Tulsa.
Tinker Credit Union officials discovered three suspects had been involved with the installation and removal of the unauthorized devices between July 21 and Aug. 3 at the four branch locations.
Credit union surveillance videos captured one of the suspects, later identified as Jianu, inspecting the drive through ATM machine July 28 at the Tulsa branch location on East 61st Street and conducting what appeared to be a test transaction, according to the affidavit.
Three days later, a person believed to be Jianu was seen on surveillance video as inserting a white card into the Tulsa branch ATM, removing the pinhole camera and the white card before walking away.
Two small black shimmer devices were found Aug. 6 on the Tulsa ATM and were identical to similar devices removed Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 from Tinker Federal Credit Union in Oklahoma City.
Authorities caught a break in the investigation when an ATM security camera in Albuquerque, New Mexico recorded a fraudulent cash withdrawal and one of the suspects, identified only as “M.M.”
The security camera also recorded the license tag of a rented Toyota driven by M.M.
The vehicle was returned to a rental agency in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, where a Mercedes was rented by a man later identified as Jianu, according to the affidavit.
Investigators tracked Jianu’s movements in August via the internal global positioning satellite system in the rented Mercedes he was driving from Las Vegas to the Chicago area where he was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant out of Michigan, according to the affidavit completed by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent William A. Wind.
When stopped, the driver produced a Belgian passport that was believed to be lost or stolen in June.
A check of the driver’s fingerprints revealed he was wanted for similar crimes dating back to 2009 in Michigan under the name Iancu Oviduu Florea.
Investigators used the United Kingdom police system to determine the man was actually Jianu, who was being sought by Interpol for unspecified crimes.
Belgian authorities have also issued an alert for Florea for unspecified crimes while Romanian officials are also seeking to extradite him for “economic and financial offences.”
Records show Jianu made an initial appearance Sept. 12 before a magistrate in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, where he is being prosecuted under the name Iancu Ovidiu Florea.
He is being held without bond on the Michigan charges, an 11-count indictment that alleges he and two others participated in a scheme that caused the loss of nearly $680,000 from customer bank accounts.
The Michigan indictment alleges emails purporting to come from the Better Business Bureau, U.S. Internal Revenue Service or the U.S. Department of Justice were sent to Comerica Bank employees.
The emails contained malware that was installed when an attachment was opened.
The malware recorded the keystrokes on the user’s computer and sent that information to the email sender.
The collected information — account usernames, passwords and other information — was then used to access customer accounts.