A Salvation Army employee was charged Tuesday on allegations that he embezzled money from the organization to support a gambling habit.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Bryan Testuo Ichimura, 55, with one count of embezzlement in excess of $1,000. Ichmura is accused of embezzling about $42,500 from the organization while he was employed at the Tulsa Adult Rehabilitation Center, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Ichimura told two Salvation Army majors that he would remove cash from deposits before forwarding the deposit information to accounting, the affidavit says. He used later deposits to replenish money from the previous deposits, the document alleges.
He reportedly told agency officials that he would use the cash for gambling. The amounts increased until Ichimura could not replenish the siphoned cash, according to the affidavit.
“That brought about questions by Accounting Support, and I was exposed,” Ichimura reportedly told the two officials.
The embezzlement is alleged to have occurred between May and August 2018. The Salvation Army majors reported it to authorities in April, according to the affidavit.
A Tulsa County judge issued an arrest warrant after the charge was filed. Ichimura has not yet been arrested, according to jail records.
His employment status with The Salvation Army was not clear Tuesday evening.