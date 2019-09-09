SAND SPRINGS — The man a Sand Springs police officer shot and killed about a week ago at the end of a high-speed pursuit had family close to the department's chief, officials reported at a news conference Monday.
Police Chief Mike Carter said he knew Robert Desjarlais Jr.'s wife and sister personally, and he repeatedly expressed his and the department's condolences "regardless of the circumstances" to the family throughout the conference.
Carter said he also allowed members of Desjarlais's family to view the body camera footage depicting the fatal encounter before he released it to the public, a practice he called routine. The last fatal officer-involved shooting the department was involved in was in 2015.
The footage shows 20-year veteran Lt. Kevin O'Keefe initiating a pursuit with a white car that he watched drive recklessly through an intersection, narrowly missing a truck in a perpendicular lane and a curb on the passenger side, the night of Sept. 1.
The high-speed pursuit, about 4 miles long, ended at a dead-end gravel road in a rural area of Sand Springs, the 5600 block of S. 145th W. Avenue. Carter said it appears Desjarlais turned around at some point because footage shows his car coming back toward O'Keefe in that area.
O'Keefe stopped his patrol car and stood outside behind his door with his gun drawn, yelling, "Stop the vehicle! Stop the vehicle, now!" as Desjarlais's car approached his.
Carter said it's hard to know how fast Desjarlais was driving toward O'Keefe at the time, but it was considerably slower than the speeds the pursuit reached.
Desjarlais's car slowly veered from hitting O'Keefe's car head-on, instead swiping the patrol car's driver's side door and pinning O'Keefe between his door and vehicle.
O'Keefe fired four shots point-blank at Desjarlais as the car was crushing him, and the car continued rolling by before it came to a stop.
Desjarlais, 49, died on scene.
O'Keefe was treated and released from a hospital, and Carter expressed gratitude that he was not killed or more severely injured.
Carter said the department's pursuit policy discourages officers from putting themselves in the direct path of fleeing suspects, but he also emphasized that on either side of O'Keefe's vehicle, there was room for Desjarlais to drive around.
Carter said he did not know the condition of Desjarlais at the time of the pursuit and deflected to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The OSBI is investigating the shooting and will present a report to the district attorney's office to determine whether it was justified.
Carter said the body cam footage would have been released sooner — the department strives to release footage of critical incidents within 72 hours — but there was a misunderstanding with the OSBI.
Carter also emphasized that the video shows O'Keefe did not fire his weapon until he was actually being hurt by Desjarlais's car, and he ceased firing when the pain stopped.
O'Keefe, whom Carter said had no history of lethal force, remains on paid leave until the OSBI's investigation is complete.