A Sapulpa man was charged Thursday on allegations that he assaulted a man who later died from his injuries.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Cody Lee Fulmer, 31, with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jared Langworthy, 23.
Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies think the attack happened on the evening of Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of North Madison Avenue, near Turley, according to a news release. But the assault wasn't discovered until early the next morning, when an ambulance was called for Langworthy at a residence in the 6000 block of North Madison Avenue.
Langworthy was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
Detectives found Fulmer in Creek County, and he confessed to the assault, authorities said.
Fulmer is being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.