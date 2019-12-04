A judge on Wednesday sentenced two Sapulpa sisters to federal prison after they admitted to embezzling over $350,000 in government benefits meant for their long-deceased mother.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell ordered Patricia Lee Kendall and Peggy Lee Larue to serve six months each in prison and repay the $354,002 they received in government benefit checks sent to their mother for 19 years after she died.
Larue, 63, and Kendall, 66, will also have to serve three years of supervised upon their release from prison.
“I just want to apologize to the United States for what I did,” said Kendall, during her sentencing hearing. “I just wish I had stopped it earlier.”
A grand jury indicted Kendall and Larue July 10 on two counts of concealment of government property in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
The property in this case was $224,237 in Social Security Administration benefits and $129,765 in military retirement funds.
The sisters’ father, a Navy veteran, preceded their mother in death, triggering the death benefit payments to the mother. Prosecutors said the funds were meant for the two sister’s mother, who died Dec. 23, 2000.
The government benefits would have ceased had the two agencies been notified of the woman's death.
But an attorney for Kendall wrote in a motion for a lighter sentence on the grounds that she was not a hardened criminal. Rather the funds were initially used to ease their financial struggles as they dealt with alternating periods of unemployment, according to the motion.
"Ms. Kendall’s situation is one of her own making," the motion states. "Her future is bleak, and she understands that she must get back to work to make amends for two decades of criminal conduct."
Larue and Kendall faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000, under the statute.
However, federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 18 months to 24 months.
Frizzell opted for an even lighter sentence after allowing for the age of the defendants, the nature of the crime, their health and finding that they were unlikely to reoffend.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Proctor said earlier that he wasn’t sure why it took so long for government officials to catch the fraud. The Social Security Administration has in recent years stepped up fraud detection efforts, including investigating cases where no medical benefits had been paid out, he said.