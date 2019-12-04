A judge sentenced two Sapulpa sisters to federal prison on Wednesday after they admitted to embezzling more than $350,000 in government benefits meant for their long-deceased mother.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell ordered Patricia Lee Kendall and Peggy Lee Larue to serve six months each in prison and repay the $354,002 they received in government benefit checks sent to their mother for 19 years after she died.
“It is disgraceful that these two sisters fraudulently stole Social Security death benefits and military retirement benefits,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Their fraud was ongoing for nearly 20 years. In addition to serving time in federal prison, they will be required to make payments to compensate these federal programs for the more than $350,000 in stolen funds.”
Larue, 63, and Kendall, 66, will be supervised for three years upon their release from prison.
“I just want to apologize to the United States for what I did,” Kendall said during her sentencing hearing. “I just wish I had stopped it earlier.”
A grand jury indicted Kendall and Larue in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma on July 10 on two counts of concealment of government property.
The property in this case was $224,237 in Social Security Administration benefits and $129,765 in military retirement funds.
The sisters’ father, a Navy veteran, preceded their mother in death, triggering the death benefit payments to the mother. Prosecutors said the funds were meant for the sisters’ mother, who died Dec. 23, 2000.
The government benefits would have ceased had the two agencies been notified of the woman’s death.
An attorney for Kendall wrote in a motion for a lighter sentence that she was not a hardened criminal. Rather, the funds were initially used to ease the sisters’ financial struggles as they dealt with alternating periods of unemployment, according to the motion.
“Ms. Kendall’s situation is one of her own making,” the motion states. “Her future is bleak, and she understands that she must get back to work to make amends for two decades of criminal conduct.”
Larue and Kendall faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 penalty under the relevant statute.
However, federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 18 to 24 months.
Frizzell opted for an even lighter sentence after allowing for the age of the defendants, the nature of the crime, their health and his finding that they were unlikely to reoffend.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Proctor said earlier that he wasn’t sure why it took so long for government officials to catch the fraud. The Social Security Administration has in recent years stepped up fraud detection efforts, including investigating cases where no medical benefits had been paid out, he said.