Tulsa police are investigating the city's 45th homicide this year after a Saturday shooting victim succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
Elijah Lindsey, 39, suffered a gunshot wound
to his upper torso about 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street, and he was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said then.
Doctors quickly determined the wound was not survivable, and Lindsey died Tuesday.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said detectives are still uncertain as to how Lindsey suffered his fatal wound, but they are interviewing witnesses and following leads.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information on Lindsey's death is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).