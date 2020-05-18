Broken Arrow police have arrested a second person in connection to a domestic altercation that resulted in the shooting of a police officer.
Officers arrested Hayden Payne on allegations of shooting with intent to kill. Broken Arrow Officer Chris Walker said that Payne was arrested Monday morning at a residence in Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Police were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the 2600 block of West Galveston Street in Broken Arrow in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm, according to a news release and court documents.
A resident at the location reportedly had sought a protective order against Payne. He had not been served prior to the shooting, Walker said. Payne allegedly came to the residence on Sunday afternoon.
A confrontation between Dean Clayton Black, 58, and Payne ensued outside the residence. Black is related to the plaintiff who sought the protective order, Walker said. Payne allegedly shot at Black, who retreated inside the residence.
Police said Sunday that Payne fled the residence prior to police arrival. The first responding officer arrived and attempted to contact the residents, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"The front door was closed so officers knocked on the door and stepped back for cover," police state in the affidavit. "When the officer was stepping back, he was struck in the arm by a bullet that was fired from inside the residence."
Broken Arrow police officials identified the injured officer as Cody Stanton, who has been with the department for about two years. Stanton remained hospitalized Monday but is expected to make a full recovery, Walker said.
"Our community has been overwhelmingly supportive in the trying time, and we all come together to wish him a complete recovery," Walker states in a news release.
The residents, including Black, surrendered to police when additional officers arrived, according to the affidavit. Black allegedly said he fired his firearm from inside the residence.
"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Black fired several rounds through the closed front door, at an unconfirmed target with a disregard for the safety to others," police state in the affidavit.
Broken Arrow police arrested Black on Sunday on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
On Monday morning, Payne was being held in the Broken Arrow municipal jail.