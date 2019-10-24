A man was charged Thursday on allegations that he drove the vehicle used in the shooting of two other vehicles that were occupied by four adults and three children.
Prosecutors charged Marcus Keith Gilbert Jr., 20, with seven counts of using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, endangering others while eluding, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a traffic violation, according to court records.
Police allege that Gilbert was driving the vehicle Saturday night when Derrian Young, 20, fired a rifle from that vehicle during an apparent road rage incident. No injuries were reported.
Gilbert, Young and a juvenile were were in a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1500 block of North Denver Avenue, where the shootings occurred, police and prosecutors allege.
"Gilbert told officers that he … noticed a red vehicle that he believed to be following them, and it made him mad," an investigator wrote in an affidavit.
Gilbert reportedly told investigators he stopped the pickup and that one of his passengers got out and pointed a gun at the red vehicle. He said that is "when the shooting happened," according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched about 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and to the 1600 block of North Cheyenne Avenue, where responding officers found two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. Shortly thereafter, a Chevrolet Silverado led police on a pursuit before coming to a stop in the 2800 block of West Newton Street.
Officers arrested Gilbert and detained the juvenile. The other adult, alleged to be Young, fled on foot, and Young was later arrested. Investigators located a .223-caliber bullet and more than a dozen .223-caliber cartridge casings, the affidavit says. They recovered an AR-15 rifle, which had been reported stolen, in the following days at an east Tulsa residence, according to the affidavit.
Prosecutors charged Young on Tuesday with seven counts of shooting with intent to kill. Gilbert is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, and Young is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
