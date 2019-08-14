A Claremore woman could face a full 7-year sentence for felony child abuse after failing a drug test and other conditions only a month into her suspended sentence.
A Rogers County judge will hold a revocation hearing for Shanece Robyn Wilson, 25, who had been given the suspended sentence on June 10, according to court records. Her original arrest Feb. 16, 2018, came after she gave birth to a son with fetal alcohol syndrome and admitted she had drank about a liter of alcohol per day while pregnant, according to court records. Her son has since been adopted.
As part of her suspended sentence, Wilson was ordered to check into rehab and submit to drug testing and had residency restrictions. However, court records show that she failed a drug test July 18, testing positive for alcohol, methamphetamine and THC.
On Aug. 5, she reportedly was in contact with Claremore police during a fight with her boyfriend over a bottle of liquor. Police reportedly stated Wilson was “extremely” intoxicated. Prosecutors also alleged in a filing that Wilson wasn’t living at a recovery home and hadn’t yet checked into a 12-step program.
Wilson was arrested Wednesday and was being held in the Rogers County jail without bail.