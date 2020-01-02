A shooting was reported at a south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday night.
Police were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the Woodland Hills apartments, located in the 8500 block of East 66th Place, after a man reported being struck in the hand by a bullet.
The victim told police that he was approached by a man brandishing a firearm while in the complex's parking lot, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor said. The victim turned to run, and the armed man fired about three shots, he told police.
Emergency responders transported the victim to a hospital with a wound to his hand that police said was not life threatening.
As of late Friday, police had not located a crime scene or witnesses.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.