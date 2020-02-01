Hunters canvassing an area in Latimer County discovered human skeletal remains Saturday morning, state authorities said.
The remains were found in a creek about 3 miles east of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, on Oklahoma 1, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release. Investigators believe the remains belong to one individual.
The Latimer County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI assistance in the investigation. The remains have not been identified.
Those with information pertinent to the investigation may contact OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.